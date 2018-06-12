Report: Teams Gauging Knicks’ Interest in Trading up to Draft Michael Porter Jr

by June 12, 2018
207

Teams with picks ahead of the Knicks (No. 9) in the upcoming draft are apparently reaching out to gauge their interest in trading up to select Missouri freshman Michael Porter Jr, reports ESPN‘s Ian Begley:

Begley clarifies that there has been no indication that a deal is close to being reached, nor that the Knicks know for sure who they want to pick next Thursday.

“But opposing teams are aware that some members of the Knicks’ organization are big fans of Porter Jr.,” Begley writes. “Knicks president Steve Mills and GM Scott Perry are scheduled to head to Chicago on Friday to watch Porter Jr. workout, team sources confirm.”

Porter Jr, a 6-foot-10 versatile forward, missed almost all of his lone season at Missouri due to a back injury.

