Report: Rockets are Offering FOUR First Round Picks for Jimmy Butler 😳

The Houston Rockets are reportedly prepared to part with four first round picks over the next seven years in order to acquire Minnesota Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

The teams would also have to make salaries match up, a task that’ll become easier on Oct. 31, per Zach Lowe:

“That is the two-month anniversary of [Houston’s] acquisition of Brandon Knight and Marquese Chriss from Phoenix, at which point Houston can aggregate one or both of their salaries into trade packages.”

If the Rockets are able pull of the move, their backcourt of Butler, Chris Paul and reigning MVP James Harden would rank amongst the League’s best on paper. Houston was one game away from the NBA Finals last season despite losing Paul to injury during the Western Conference Finals and won an NBA-best 65 wins in the regular season.

