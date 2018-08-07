Report: Sixers Rookie Zhaire Smith Suffers Fractured Left Foot

by August 07, 2018
470

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Zhaire Smith has suffered a fractured left foot, according to Yahoo Sports’ Shams Charania.

Smith, the No. 16 overall pick in the 2018 draft, reportedly sustained the injury during a developmental camp in Las Vegas on Monday. He will have surgery later this week.

In one season at Texas Tech, the high-flying guard averaged 11 points per game.

Get well soon, Zhaire!

