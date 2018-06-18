PUMA Announces Signing of Zhaire Smith

Zhaire Smith is the latest player to sign with PUMA, joining Jay-Z, Deandre Ayton and Marvin Bagley.

Smith is a 6-4 guard that played one season at Texas Tech. He’s a high-flyer, capable of quick bursts to the rim. He averaged 11 points per game as a Red Raider.

“His explosive game and off-court style are the perfect representation of our brand as we re-enter the basketball category,” a PUMA spokesperson told SLAM.

Smith is now part of PUMA’s quickly-expanding basketball roster. He’s projected to be drafted in the middle of the first round and will be hooping in PUMA’s upcoming basketball sneaker wherever he lands.