Report: Spurs Determined to Trade Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio appear to be headed for a breakup this summer, reports Peter Vecsey.

The Spurs are said to be “done” with the superstar forward after he missed 73 regular season games with a lingering quad injury.

Today's https://t.co/MnaPpaFUJh column is vintage Hoop du Jour. sacrilegious and enlightening. Kawhi, Rivers, Blazers, Knicks coaching vacancy. — Peter Vecsey (@PeterVecsey1) May 1, 2018

Gregg Popovich reportedly wanted the two-time NBA All-Star to stay away from the team during his long rehab.

