Report: Spurs ‘Haven’t Been Proactive’ in Pursuing Trade Offers for Kawhi Leonard

by June 21, 2018
960

With the NBA draft set to take place Thursday night, the San Antonio Spurs have reportedly been listening to trade proposals for Kawhi Leonard, but haven’t been proactively pursuing them, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:

As Wojnarowski clarifies, the Spurs and Lakers have not discussed a potential Leonard deal. Los Angeles is Kawhi’s preferred destination.

