Report: Spurs ‘Haven’t Been Proactive’ in Pursuing Trade Offers for Kawhi Leonard

With the NBA draft set to take place Thursday night, the San Antonio Spurs have reportedly been listening to trade proposals for Kawhi Leonard, but haven’t been proactively pursuing them, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Spurs are willing listeners on Kawhi Leonard trade proposals, but haven’t been proactive in chasing down offers, league sources tell ESPN. For now, make an offer and they’ll add it to their board. Spurs and Lakers have had no dialogue on Leonard. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2018

As Wojnarowski clarifies, the Spurs and Lakers have not discussed a potential Leonard deal. Los Angeles is Kawhi’s preferred destination.

