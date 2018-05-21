Report: Spurs Hope To Offer Kawhi Leonard $219 Million Supermax

Kawhi Leonard only appeared in nine games for the San Antonio Spurs this season and didn’t attend any of the squad’s playoff games against the Golden State Warriors; however, the franchise still hopes its relationship with Leonard can be repaired. If so, they’ll be willing to cut a massive check, per the San Antonio Express News:

“The Spurs hope to meet with Leonard and his representatives soon in a bid to mend fences and pave the way for Leonard to come to terms on a five-year $219 million supermax contract that he will be eligible to receive starting July 1. If attempts to patch up the relationship fail, the Spurs will be forced to explore trading a player coach Gregg Popovich once labeled ‘the future face of the franchise.'”