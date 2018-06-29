Report: Steve Kerr Finalizing Extension With Golden State

by June 29, 2018
198

Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors are reportedly finalizing a contract extension that will make him one of the highest paid coaches in the NBA.

Kerr, 52, is coming off a five-year, $25 million pact with the reigning champions.

Kerr has won 80.8% of his games with the Dubs in four seasons.

Per ESPN:

He has dealt with health issues for the past three seasons, but both Warriors owner Joe Lacob and Kerr both indicated earlier this offseason that they expected to get a deal done soon.

“I don’t think it’s gonna take long,” the 52-year-old Kerr told 95.7 The Game earlier this month. “I want to be here, and Joe and [GM] Bob [Myers] made it clear they want me here. I don’t have any desire to go anywhere else, and I’m not gonna play that card and play it out as a free agent and do all that stuff. I’m gonna coach here for a long time. We’ll get something done here pretty quick, and there won’t be much fanfare. It’s just gonna happen and we’ll move on.”

 
