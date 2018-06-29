Report: Steve Kerr Finalizing Extension With Golden State

Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors are reportedly finalizing a contract extension that will make him one of the highest paid coaches in the NBA.

Three-time NBA championship coach Steve Kerr is finalizing a contract extension that will make him one of the highest paid coaches in the NBA, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2018

Kerr, 52, is coming off a five-year, $25 million pact with the reigning champions.

Kerr has won 80.8% of his games with the Dubs in four seasons.

Per ESPN: