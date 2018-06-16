Report: Suns Expected to Probe a Kawhi Leonard Trade Using No. 1 Pick

The NBA offseason truly began on Friday, with reports surfacing that superstar Kawhi Leonard wants out of San Antonio and prefers to be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

But of course, several other franchises are expected to pursue Kawhi, including the Sixers, Celtics, Knicks, and Clippers.

And according to The Ringer‘s Kevin O’Connor, you can add the Phoenix Suns — the team with the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft — to the list:

Several league sources told me they anticipate Suns general manager Ryan McDonough to probe a Leonard deal using the no. 1 pick. There’s also a sense from league sources that the Suns presumed selection of Arizona big man Deandre Ayton at no. 1 isn’t a guarantee because of the outside possibility that they’ll get a good enough deal to trade down or out of the draft entirely. Now that Leonard reportedly wants out, anything is possible.

RELATED

Report: Kawhi Leonard Wants Trade From Spurs