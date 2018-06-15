Report: Kawhi Leonard Wants Trade From Spurs

by June 15, 2018
According to multiple reports, Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard wants out of San Antonio.

The Lakers are reportedly at the top of Leonard’s list of preferred destinations, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

In addition to the Lakers, Leonard reportedly has interest in playing for the Clippers, per Woj. And “people close to Leonard” have expressed a desire for Kawhi to play for the Knicks, according to ESPN’s Ian Begley.

Earlier this week, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and Leonard were trying to schedule a meeting to discuss concerns Leonard may have had. The Spurs could have offered Leonard a five-year, $219 million “supermax” extension.

So far, Leonard has expressed nothing directly to Spurs about his future. San Antonio won’t rush to trade Leonard, according to Woj.

RELATED:
Report: Celtics Made Offer for Kawhi Leonard Before Trade Deadline

    
