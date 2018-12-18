Report: Suns to Part Ways with Austin Rivers

The Suns are planning to part ways with Austin Rivers, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi.

After trade with Wizards, Suns agree to part ways with G Austin Rivers, per ESPN sources. Rivers – earning $12.6M in final year of deal – becomes a free agent upon clearing waivers. As a veteran, sides concluded Rivers fits better on an older team that's pursuing playoffs. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 18, 2018

Rivers was part of a trade that sent him and Kelly Oubre to the Suns for Trevor Ariza. The decision to part ways with Rivers comes after both sides agreed that he was a better fit with a veteran team instead of a young team with a struggling 7-24 record.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks also noted that since he was traded twice during the season, the Clippers, Rivers’ original team, are allowed to sign him whereas Washington is not.

Since Austin Rivers was traded twice during the season, his original team (LA Clippers) is allowed to sign him. Rivers is not allowed to sign with Washington. The Clippers have 15 guaranteed contracts. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) December 18, 2018

Rivers, 26, averaged 7.2 points and 2.0 assists in 29 games for the Wizards this season.

