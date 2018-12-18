Report: Suns to Part Ways with Austin Rivers

by December 18, 2018
173

The Suns are planning to part ways with Austin Rivers, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi.

Rivers was part of a trade that sent him and Kelly Oubre to the Suns for Trevor Ariza. The decision to part ways with Rivers comes after both sides agreed that he was a better fit with a veteran team instead of a young team with a struggling 7-24 record.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks also noted that since he was traded twice during the season, the Clippers, Rivers’ original team, are allowed to sign him whereas Washington is not.

Rivers, 26, averaged 7.2 points and 2.0 assists in 29 games for the Wizards this season.

