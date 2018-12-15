Report: Trevor Ariza Traded to Washington for Kelly Oubre and Austin Rivers

by December 15, 2018
665

The deal is finally done.

After a three-team trade fell through on Friday night (for reasons that are still hard to believe), Phoenix has agreed to send Trevor Ariza to Washington for Kelly Oubre and Austin Rivers, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania:

Ariza, 33, is averaging 9.9 points and 5.6 rebounds this season.

Oubre, 23, is posting 12.9 points and 4.4 rebounds, while Rivers has averaged 7.2 points off the bench.

Thoughts on the trade?

