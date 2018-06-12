Report: Teams Outside Top 4 Looking to Move up to Draft Jaren Jackson Jr.

by June 12, 2018
360

Michigan State freshman Jaren Jackson Jr. is apparently killing his workouts and rising up draft boards, as ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that teams picking outside the top four are working to move up to potentially land the versatile 6-11 forward:

Jackson Jr. averaged 10.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks per game this past season.

The draft is Thursday, June 21 at the Barclays Center.

