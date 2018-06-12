Report: Teams Outside Top 4 Looking to Move up to Draft Jaren Jackson Jr.

Michigan State freshman Jaren Jackson Jr. is apparently killing his workouts and rising up draft boards, as ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that teams picking outside the top four are working to move up to potentially land the versatile 6-11 forward:

Sources: Jaren Jackson Jr., had a monster workout for Suns on Sunday, and continues to be the long-term prospect those outside Top 4 are working to move up and select in draft. Offers to Sacramento, Atlanta and Memphis may become increasingly aggressive between now and June 21. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 12, 2018

Jackson Jr. averaged 10.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks per game this past season.

The draft is Thursday, June 21 at the Barclays Center.

