Report: Thunder and Carmelo Anthony Plan to Part Ways

by July 06, 2018
730

Facing a historically high luxury tax bill, the Oklahoma City Thunder are looking for ways to part ways with Carmelo Anthony and his salary via trade, stretch provision or buyout, per Adrian Wojnarowski and Royce Young.

Should the Thunder find a trade partner, it’s likely the team that receives Anthony could receive assets in return for absorbing his salary and waiving him, thus allowing Anthony to enter free agency.

Anthony is due $27.9 million this upcoming season from the 5-year, $124 million deal he signed with the New York Knicks in 2013.

Anthony struggled in his only season with the Thunde, notching career-low marks in points (16.2) and minutes (32.1) per game while shooting just 40.4 percent from the field.

RELATED: Carmelo Anthony On If He’d Come Off The Bench: ‘That’s Out Of The Question’

 

 

You Might Also Like
carmelo anthony opt-in contract
NBA

Report: Carmelo Anthony Informs Thunder That He Has Opted-In

2 weeks ago
5,157
NBA

The Banana Boat Gang’s Finest Fits Through the Years 💧

4 weeks ago
4,421
NBA

Steven Adams Says He Accidentally Liked Anti-Melo IG Post

1 month ago
2,090
NBA

Carmelo Anthony Rejects Claim That Kyle Korver is a Better Player

1 month ago
8,997
russell westbrook dwight howard sacrifice
NBA

Dwight: Russell Westbrook Should Have Sacrificed More

2 months ago
9,388
NBA

Report: Thunder Want to ‘Rid Themselves’ of Carmelo Anthony

2 months ago
18,601
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Tony Parker Signs Two-Year Deal with the Charlotte Hornets 🐝

8 mins ago
47

Report: Celtics Confident They Can Re-Sign Kyrie Irving

18 mins ago
236

Report: Thunder and Carmelo Anthony Plan to Part Ways

3 hours ago
730

David Fizdale Wants to Experiment New Lineups with Kristaps Porzingis

5 hours ago
482

Report: Kyle O’Quinn Signs One-Year Deal with the Pacers

5 hours ago
1,317