Report: Thunder and Carmelo Anthony Plan to Part Ways

Facing a historically high luxury tax bill, the Oklahoma City Thunder are looking for ways to part ways with Carmelo Anthony and his salary via trade, stretch provision or buyout, per Adrian Wojnarowski and Royce Young.

Should the Thunder find a trade partner, it’s likely the team that receives Anthony could receive assets in return for absorbing his salary and waiving him, thus allowing Anthony to enter free agency.

Anthony is due $27.9 million this upcoming season from the 5-year, $124 million deal he signed with the New York Knicks in 2013.

Anthony struggled in his only season with the Thunde, notching career-low marks in points (16.2) and minutes (32.1) per game while shooting just 40.4 percent from the field.

