Report: Trae Young Had ‘Secret Workout’ With Cavs on June 16 👀

by June 19, 2018
879

Trae Young reportedly conducted a “secret workout” with the Cleveland Cavaliers on June 16, per ESPN’s Jonathan Givony. The Cavs reportedly view Michael Porter Jr. as their top choice; however, point guard is a clear need on the roster should Porter not be available. Thirty-two-year-old George Hill is the only point guard currently under contract for the 2018-19 season.

Young led the NCAA in points (27.4) and assists (8.7) during his lone season at Oklahoma.

RELATED: Trae Young Is The Most Exciting Show In College Basketball

 
