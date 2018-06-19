Report: Trae Young Had ‘Secret Workout’ With Cavs on June 16 👀

Trae Young reportedly conducted a “secret workout” with the Cleveland Cavaliers on June 16, per ESPN’s Jonathan Givony. The Cavs reportedly view Michael Porter Jr. as their top choice; however, point guard is a clear need on the roster should Porter not be available. Thirty-two-year-old George Hill is the only point guard currently under contract for the 2018-19 season.

Source: Trae Young conducted a secret workout with the Cavs on Saturday. If Michael Porter is gone, it seems to be a toss-up at the moment between Young and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for Cleveland at #8. We've given Shai the nod in our latest mock today: https://t.co/hpiDE2e70Y — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 19, 2018

Young led the NCAA in points (27.4) and assists (8.7) during his lone season at Oklahoma.

