Report: Tyson Chandler Getting Buyout with Suns, Will Sign with Lakers

Veteran center Tyson Chandler is getting a buyout with the Suns and, upon clearing waivers, will sign with the Lakers, according to the New York Times‘ Marc Stein and ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski:

The Suns are in the process of buying out veteran center Tyson Chandler to make Chandler a free agent, league sources tell @NYTSports — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 3, 2018

As @TheSteinLine reports, center Tyson Chandler is getting a buyout with the Suns and will become a free agent upon clearing waivers. Chandler will sign with the Lakers, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 3, 2018

Suns and Chandler have had a mutual agreement on a buyout on his $13M-plus expiring deal for some time now, but Chandler needed a landing spot. Chandler found it with Lakers, who need size, and as @espn_macmahon says, will welcome his locker room presence. https://t.co/swUWLgLOOL — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 3, 2018

Chandler, 36, is an L.A. native. He has averaged 3.7 points and 5.6 rebounds in just 12.7 minutes per game this season.

RELATED

Report: Suns Attempted to Include Tyson Chandler in Eric Bledsoe Deal