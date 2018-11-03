Report: Tyson Chandler Getting Buyout with Suns, Will Sign with Lakers

by November 03, 2018
397

Veteran center Tyson Chandler is getting a buyout with the Suns and, upon clearing waivers, will sign with the Lakers, according to the New York TimesMarc Stein and ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Chandler, 36, is an L.A. native. He has averaged 3.7 points and 5.6 rebounds in just 12.7 minutes per game this season.

Most Recent

