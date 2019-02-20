Report: Warriors ‘Internally Mused’ About Chasing Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Warriors are said to have “internally mused” about going after Giannis Antetokounmpo on two conditions.

Golden State would presumably chase Antetokounmpo should Kevin Durant bolt this summer, and if the Greek Freak hits the free agent market July 1, 2021.

You thought it about. You know you did. If you’re a Warriors fan and watched the All-Star Game, you couldn’t help but imagine it.



Giannis to Warriors in 2021?



Per The NY Times:

I can promise you, furthermore, that the Warriors have internally mused about a run at Giannis — however futile it may prove to be — in the event they can’t convince Kevin Durant to re-sign this summer. Trying to sign the most attractive free agent available is on the first page of the Golden State owner Joe Lacob’s playbook.

The defending back-to-back NBA champs would also likely have to part ways with Draymond Green—a free agent next summer—in order to get Giannis.

Per The Athletic:

[Stephen] Curry is due to make $45.8 million in 2021-22. When he hits free agency in July 2021, Giannis would be set to sign a max deal that starts at $42.6 million. That puts their combined number over $88 million. The current salary-cap projection for 2021-22 is $123.9 million. So those two would eat up more than 70 percent of the cap by themselves. If, as expected, he signs a max extension with the Warriors this coming July, [Klay] Thompson would be on board for $37.9 million for 2021-22, which would put the Warriors very near the projected cap number with three players. Which means that if the Warriors are aiming for another superstar, there would be no room for Green. That’s where it gets difficult, emotionally and financially.

