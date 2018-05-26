The Golden State Warriors are activating guard Patrick McCaw for Game 6 against the Rockets on Saturday night, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Nearly two months after scary fall in Sacramento, Warriors‘ Pat McCaw returns to the active roster for Game 6 of the West Finals. Story: https://t.co/7PdhS2txQc — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 26, 2018

As Charania notes, McCaw has not played since March 31, when he suffered a scary back injury against the Sacramento Kings.

