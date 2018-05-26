Report: Warriors To Activate Pat McCaw For Game 6 vs. Rockets

by May 26, 2018
211

The Golden State Warriors are activating guard Patrick McCaw for Game 6 against the Rockets on Saturday night, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

As Charania notes, McCaw has not played since March 31, when he suffered a scary back injury against the Sacramento Kings.

