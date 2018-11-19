Report: Wizards Showing ‘Willingness’ to Trade John Wall and Bradley Beal

by November 19, 2018
538

After a 5-11 start to the season that coach Scott Brooks has called “embarrassing,” the Washington Wizards appear to be open to exploring all of their options in terms of roster construction moving forward. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the organization has been signaling to other teams that every player on its roster is available via trade — including All-Star guards John Wall and Bradley Beal.

The Wizards tried moving other players on the roster in order to find a third star to complement Wall and Beal, but the talks reportedly fell flat.

“Washington had hopes that forwards Otto Porter and Kelly Oubre could be centerpieces of deals that could return an impact third star, but those players have fetched minimal interest on the market. Porter has a massive contract on the books, including three years, $81 million left.”

Wall, who’s making an average of $42 million per year over the next four seasons, would have his contract increase by 15 percent if he were dealt in a trade. Beal has two years remaining on the 5-year, $128 million deal he signed following the expiration of his rookie deal.

