Rich Paul: ‘No, I Don’t Run the Lakers’

Rich Paul, the super agent who represents both LeBron James and new teammate Anthony Davis disputes the idea that he has any control over the Los Angeles Lakers’ decision-making.

“I don’t want to run the Lakers,” says Paul.

Paul added that he might one day want to own his own NBA squad.

Per Complex (via SiriusXM NBA Radio):

“Are you kidding me?” he said when he was asked if he runs Los Angeles. “I love what I do, man. I love the guys I represent. I love being in that process.” While he said he might be interested in buying a team one day, Paul said that he still enjoys being an agent. “It’s special. I enjoy it,” he said. “It’s not work for me.” Paul doubled down on his initial statement to close out. “I don’t run the Lakers. I don’t want to run the Lakers, but the Lakers are a great organization,” he said. “They’ve been nothing but great to me, per se, through the guys that I represent.”

