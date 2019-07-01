The Sacramento Kings have agreed to a two-year deal with big man Richaun Holmes, Shams Charania of The Athletic writes. Holmes has been a productive frontcourt option in limited minutes at stops in Phoenix and Philadelphia previously.

In 70 games in 2018-19, Holmes averaged 8.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. He’ll join a Kings frontcourt that already includes youngster Marvin Bagley and Harry Giles as well as recently signed veteran Dewayne Dedmon.

Holmes will earn $10 million over the course of the two-year deal.