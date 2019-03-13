‘Right Move for Me’: Draymond Green Signs With Klutch Sports

Draymond Green confirmed that he has officially signed with Klutch Sports, joining a stable of clients that includes LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Green will be an unrestricted free agent in 2020; he says hiring agent Rich Paul is the “right move.”

Draymond adds that James, despite being “essentially a founding partner,” did not recruit him to join Klutch.

Per ESPN:

“Klutch is a cutting-edge company, it’s a pure environment, and I’ve grown to know Rich over the years,” Green told The Undefeated. “We’ve become very close. When you really take a step back and actually study what is going on, he checks every box that a player would want in an agent. So, why not? Some are afraid of what people will think or what will be said. That’s not the case for me.” Green added that the change is “about me” and what he wants to “be aligned with moving forward.” Paul is aligned with three All-Star clients in James, Anthony Davis and Ben Simmons. Other notable Klutch Sports clients include John Wall, Tristan Thompson, Eric Bledsoe and Markieff and Marcus Morris. Green also is a minority owner in James’ multimedia site “Uninterrupted” but said the Los Angeles Lakers star did not strongly recruit him to sign with Klutch Sports. “It’s impossible to say LeBron played no part in me joining Klutch, simply because he has been Klutch since the beginning,” Green said. “He’s essentially a founding partner. I’ve already had a relationship with LeBron for years, so it’s always good to be able to do business with family that’s going about their business in the right fashion and getting things done. But as far as recruiting me — no, LeBron didn’t recruit me at all.”

