Rockets Agree To One-Year Deal With Tyson Chandler

The Houston Rockets have agreed to a one-year deal with center Tyson Chandler, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The 36-year-old will slot into the team’s frontcourt as a backup behind Clint Capela.

Chandler spent the majority of 2018-19 with the Lakers after an early season buyout with the Suns. In Los Angeles he posted averages of 3.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

In addition to providing modest hustle stats off the bench, Chandler is a defensive presence that should add depth to a rotation that could surely use it. At present, neither Nene or Kenneth Faried are under contract for 2019-20.

Chandler will re-unite with Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni. The two previously worked together with the New York Knicks.