Report: Rockets Concerned About LeBron’s Potential Fit With Team

by May 04, 2018
8,844
Some members of the Rockets organization are concerned about LeBron James‘ potential fit with the team’s identity, according to Sports Illustrated‘s Lee Jenkins.

While guesting on SI‘s Open Floor podcast, Jenkins said that when he asked people inside the organization about LeBron, “There was sort of a look of, ‘Why would we break this up right now?'” (32:35):

“I asked a couple people in Houston about it, and there was sort of a look of, ‘Why would we break this up right now?’

“Because they know everything they would have to give up. They know how many moves they would have to make. And would they be able to preserve the same level of shooting, the same level of defense?

“And this is people inside the organization. How much would they have to sacrifice of what they built as far as the way they play? Would they’d have to play significantly differently?”

Report: Rockets ‘Likely’ To Pursue LeBron James in 2018 Free Agency

 
