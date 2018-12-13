Report: Rockets Interested in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

by December 13, 2018
441
kentavious caldwell-pope rockets

The Houston Rockets have expressed interest in acquiring the Lakers’ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in a potential multi-team trade, reports The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

In return, the Lakers would receive Trevor Ariza from the Suns as part of a four-team trade scenario. Caldwell-Pope, 25, has the power to veto any potential deal, and no trade is imminent, according to Charania.

Averaging 8.6 points in 21.6 minutes off the bench, KCP will become an unrestricted free agent after making $12 million this season.

