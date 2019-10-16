Rockets Source: Carmelo Anthony ‘Just Can’t Play NBA Defense Anymore’

by October 16, 2019
990

MOST RECENT

The Rockets parted ways with Carmelo Anthony after a mere 10 games last season, their braintrust having concluded that the 35-year-old future Hall of Famer “just can’t player NBA defense anymore.”

Anthony also struggled to fit into Houston’s offensive scheme, leading to a messy breakup.

Melo now finds himself on the outside looking in, his basketball future very much in doubt.

Per ESPN:

In the Rockets’ first five losses, opponents shoot a whopping 54% when Anthony is the closest defender. “We just couldn’t put him on the floor defensively,” one team source says.

In 2018-19, Anthony had an offensive rating of 102.3 and a net rating of minus-9.9 — both the worst of his career. “He just can’t play NBA defense anymore,” one Rockets source says, but the offensive woes ultimately calcified the Rockets’ thought that they had gambled and lost. Still, there remains a measure of guilt among some in and near the organization and within Anthony’s circle.

“I feel awful that it ended the way it did,” says another Rockets source. “He would have been better off either going to Miami or just not playing. But those 10 games … basically ruined him.”

Related Rockets Owner ‘Kinda Surprised’ By Carmelo Anthony’s Exit

  
You Might Also Like

‘I Was Asking a Lot of Questions’: Trae Young Trained With Steve Nash

3 hours ago
220
Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors

Pascal Siakam Extension Expected Before Monday Deadline

12 hours ago
524

Russell Westbrook Not ‘Surprised at All’ By Paul George’s Trade Demand

1 day ago
15,742

Karl-Anthony Towns: ‘It’s Fine. Keep Sleeping on Us’

1 day ago
555

‘Ain’t This Crazy’: Zach LaVine Unhappy Giving Up Midrange Shots

1 day ago
6,188

Is Mikey Williams the BEST SCORER in the 2023 Class? 😈

1 day ago
197

TRENDING


Most Recent

‘I Was Asking a Lot of Questions’: Trae Young Trained With Steve Nash

3 hours ago
220

Rockets Source: Carmelo Anthony ‘Just Can’t Play NBA Defense Anymore’

4 hours ago
990

Stephon Marbury Opens Up About Life in China, Coaching a Team in the CBA

10 hours ago
1,029
Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors

Pascal Siakam Extension Expected Before Monday Deadline

12 hours ago
524
Justin Anderson of the Washington Wizards

Wizards Waive Justin Anderson, Two Others

13 hours ago
868
Sindarius Thornwell of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Sindarius Thornwell Among Four Cavs Roster Cuts

17 hours ago
2,558