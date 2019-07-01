Rockets Will Re-Sign Austin Rivers

by July 01, 2019
154
Austin Rivers of the Houston Rockets

The Rockets have reached an agreement to re-signed Austin Rivers, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. It will be a two-year, minimum-salary arrangement with a player option in year two.

Rivers, who was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, joined Houston last December on a minimum-salaried deal and stepped up for the team when injuries piled up. He provided the Rockets with a steady option at the backup point guard spot. Prior to his time in Houston, he spent time with the Pelicans, Clippers, and Wizards.

The Rockets have not been major players so far in free agency, having no salary cap room. They’ve made a series of minor transaction, re-signing Danuel House and Gerald Green in addition to Rivers.

    
You Might Also Like
Frank Kaminsky of the Charlotte Hornets

Suns Agree To Two-Year Deal With Frank Kaminsky

4 mins ago
36

Mavs Re-Sign Veteran J.J. Barea On One-Year Deal

10 mins ago
16
Richaun Holmes of the Phoenix Suns

Richaun Holmes, Kings To Sign Two-Year Deal

17 mins ago
61
Wesley Matthews of the Indiana Pacers

Bucks Agree To Deal With Veteran Wing Wesley Matthews

27 mins ago
537

Hailey Van Lith Scores 96 Points in 3 Games? 😳 Averages 32 PPG at Summer League

28 mins ago
19

LaMelo Ball Has LIMITLESS RANGE 🎯 Shuts Down Drew League!

53 mins ago
44

TRENDING


Most Recent
Frank Kaminsky of the Charlotte Hornets

Suns Agree To Two-Year Deal With Frank Kaminsky

4 mins ago
36

Mavs Re-Sign Veteran J.J. Barea On One-Year Deal

10 mins ago
16
Richaun Holmes of the Phoenix Suns

Richaun Holmes, Kings To Sign Two-Year Deal

17 mins ago
61
Wesley Matthews of the Indiana Pacers

Bucks Agree To Deal With Veteran Wing Wesley Matthews

27 mins ago
537

Hailey Van Lith Scores 96 Points in 3 Games? 😳 Averages 32 PPG at Summer League

28 mins ago
19