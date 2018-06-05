Rodney Hood Struggling With Pressure in Cleveland

Rodney Hood is glued to the Cavs’ bench, and says he has struggled to adjust to the pressure of playing alongside LeBron James in Cleveland.

Hood’s performance and playing time have been on a downward spiral during the postseason.

“At times when I may lose a little bit of confidence because of playing time or whatever, I look back to my Utah highlights a lot on YouTube just to remind myself that that was this year when I did those things,” #Cavs guard Rodney Hood. #NBAFinals #NBA https://t.co/lDVxlltUqs — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) June 3, 2018

The 25-year-old was acquired in a mid-season trade with the Utah Jazz.

Per The Undefeated: