Russell Westbrook: ‘I Would Boo Me Too if I Was the Other Team’

by March 08, 2019
1,422

Fireworks erupted in Portland between the Thunder and Blazers, and Russell Westbrook was naturally in the middle of it all Thursday night.

Westbrook got into it with Jusuf Nurkic, and made it clear he didn’t mind the road crowd’s hostility.

Led by Russ (37 points) and Paul George (32 points, 14 rebounds), the Thunder overcame a game-high 51 points from Damian Lillard to earn a tough 129-121 overtime win.

Per The Oklahoman:

“It could be a potential second round or potential playoff matchup,” Thunder forward Paul George said. “So (the regular season sweep) is out the window. We just came here to do business. We needed this win to pull away from them in the standings a bit.”

The Blazers fans said their final goodbyes with a shower of boos as Westbrook dribbled out the final seconds of overtime, high-fiving his teammates as he did. He scored eight of his 37 points in overtime.

And the fans roared for both: MVP chants for Lillard and boos for Westbrook.

“It doesn’t matter to me, it doesn’t change anything,” Westbrook said of being booed. “But I would boo me too if I was the other team.”

