Russell Westbrook: ‘No Need to Panic’ Over 0-4 Start

Russell Westbrook insists that there is “no need to panic” over the Thunder’s 0-4 record, their worst start since the franchise moved to Oklahoma City.
Westbrook vows to personally get them back on track.
The Boston Celtics handed OKC a deflating 101-95 home loss Thursday night.
Per ESPN:
“That’s on me,” Westbrook said of the Thunder’s poor fourth quarter. “I take full responsibility on making sure we gotta do what we gotta do to win the game. We’ve got to do a better job making sure we close the game so, that’s on me.”
The Thunder have fallen in an 0-4 hole, and while there’s context, as [head coach Billy] Donovan pointed out — Westbrook missing two games and training camp, a couple of tough games against quality opponents — their start is still a shock to the system.
“We’re OK. We’ll be all right,” Westbrook said. “It’s early. I’m confident in my guys in this locker room, I’m confident in myself and my abilities to make sure that we have an opportunity to win a ballgame. There’s no need to panic. Obviously we’re not starting the way we wanted to, but we’ll be OK and I will make sure of that. So, not worried.”