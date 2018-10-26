Russell Westbrook: ‘No Need to Panic’ Over 0-4 Start

Russell Westbrook insists that there is “no need to panic” over the Thunder’s 0-4 record, their worst start since the franchise moved to Oklahoma City.

Westbrook vows to personally get them back on track.

Russell Westbrook on the Thunder’s start: “There’s no need to panic … “we’ll be OK, and I will make sure of that.” https://t.co/Km5OQzKVuz — Royce Young (@royceyoung) October 26, 2018

The Boston Celtics handed OKC a deflating 101-95 home loss Thursday night.

