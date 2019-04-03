Post Up: Russell Westbrook Pays Homage to Nipsey Hussle with 20/20/20 Line 💙

Lakers 103 (35-43), Thunder 119 (45-33)

Oklahoma City took care of business against a Lakers team missing LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart.

Russell Westbrook (20 points, 21 dimes, 20 boards, +24 plus/minus) recorded the first 20/20/20 game in over 51 years.

The historic statline paid homage to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was a member of the Rollin 60’s Crips gang (20 + 20 + 20 = 60).

Hawks 111 (28-50), Spurs 117 (45-33)

In a close game with 24 lead changes and 15 ties, San Antonio was able to rally late in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

DeMar DeRozan dropped a game-high 29 points (7-11 FG) with 7 dimes, 7 boards and a +18 plus/minus.

Rockets 130 (50-28), Kings 105 (38-40)

Houston connected on 26 threes and led the entire game—going up by as much as 30 points in the fourth quarter.

James Harden scored a game-high 36 points with 10 dimes and a +29 plus/minus.

Nuggets 102 (51-26), Warriors 116 (53-24)

After Kevin Durant was ejected with 8:21 left in the third, Golden State responded by pushing the lead to 30 points by the fourth quarter.

DeMarcus Cousins dropped a game-high 28 points with 12 boards and 5 dimes.