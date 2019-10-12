Sacramento Kings Sign Hollis Thompson

The Sacramento Kings added journeyman veteran Hollis Thompson, the team announced in a press release. The wing played summer league action with the franchise.

Thompson played a significant role for the rebuilding, Process-era Sixers and has several years of rotation player experience under his belt.

He’ll compete with partially guaranteed players Tyler Ulis and Tyler Lydon for the team’s 15th roster spot as the regular season approaches.

Thompson averaged 9.8 points and 3.6 minutes per game with the Sixers in 2015-16 but hasn’t played in the NBA since 2016-17. Thompson played with Phoenix’s G League affiliate in 2018-19.