Salah Mejri Inks Deal In Chinese League

While he’s never played more than a bit role for the franchise, Salah Mejri had become a familiar face for the Dallas Mavericks over the course of the past four seasons. Now, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando reports that the 33-year-old Tunisian has signed a deal with Liaoning of the CBA.

The 7’2″ center has served as a reserve big man and occasional spot starter for the Mavs and will now suit up with the Flying Leopards as a temporary replacement for Brandon Bass.

While Mejri’s size, age and speed limit him in the modern NBA, he remains an imposing physical force. In the 19 2018-19 contests where he saw at least 10 minutes of action, Mejri averaged 5.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest.

Mejri’s CBA signing officially brings to an end the pipe dream of having the 7’7″ Boban Marjanovic share a locker room with the 7’3″ Kristaps Porzingis and 7’2″ Mejri. For now.