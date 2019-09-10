Salah Mejri Inks Deal In Chinese League

by September 10, 2019
128
Salah Mejri of the Dallas Mavericks

MOST RECENT

While he’s never played more than a bit role for the franchise, Salah Mejri had become a familiar face for the Dallas Mavericks over the course of the past four seasons. Now, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando reports that the 33-year-old Tunisian has signed a deal with Liaoning of the CBA.

The 7’2″ center has served as a reserve big man and occasional spot starter for the Mavs and will now suit up with the Flying Leopards as a temporary replacement for Brandon Bass.

While Mejri’s size, age and speed limit him in the modern NBA, he remains an imposing physical force. In the 19 2018-19 contests where he saw at least 10 minutes of action, Mejri averaged 5.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest.

Mejri’s CBA signing officially brings to an end the pipe dream of having the 7’7″ Boban Marjanovic share a locker room with the 7’3″ Kristaps Porzingis and 7’2″ Mejri. For now.

  
You Might Also Like
Moses Brown of UCLA

Blazers Sign Moses Brown To Training Camp Deal

1 day ago
1,016
Haywood Highsmith of the Philadelphia 76ers

Suns To Sign Haywood Highsmith To Exhibit 10 Deal

1 day ago
349

Celtics Add Kaiser Gates To Training Camp Roster

5 days ago
2,991

Hornets Signing Ahmed Hill To Two-Way Deal

6 days ago
299
William McDowell-White

William McDowell-White’s Rockets Deal Converted To Two-Way

6 days ago
1,240
Shamorie Ponds of the St. John's Red Storm

Rockets Temporarily Convert Shamorie Ponds’ Deal Into Two-Way

6 days ago
4,436

TRENDING


Most Recent

Think YOU Can Beat Hailey Van Lith in 1v1? 🤔

50 mins ago
23
Salah Mejri of the Dallas Mavericks

Salah Mejri Inks Deal In Chinese League

3 hours ago
128

Atlanta Hawks Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

3 hours ago
274

Australian Basketball LEGEND Andrew Gaze Talks Career, NBL and More

3 hours ago
162

Jaylen Brown’s Play For Team USA Could Dramatically Increase His FA Stock

12 hours ago
3,785

Anthony Davis Willing to Play Some Center for the Lakers

15 hours ago
2,982