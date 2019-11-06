Scott Brooks: John Wall ‘Coming Back and Being as Good as Ever’

Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks believes point guard John Wall will return from a torn Achilles and be as “good as ever.”

Brooks reports that Wall is “shooting the lights out” during team workouts.

John Wall on D.C. becoming a title town: "It's the dopest thing ever. … I think it’s time for us to get a championship. I’m not promising anything, but that’s my ultimate goal is to bring a championship there for the Wizards. The city has been on fire." https://t.co/L3a3SOmlN4 — Scott Allen (@ScottSAllen) November 6, 2019

The 29-year-old five-time NBA All-Star says “it’s time for us to get a championship.”

Per Larry Brown Sports (via 106.7 The Fan) and The WaPo:

“He’s running, he’s jumping, he’s shooting. He’s shooting the lights out. That’s the good thing about an injury like he’s had — all you have to do is shoot. He’s looking good,” Brooks told “The Sports Junkies.” “Still lots of work to be done, but he has the right mindset. I anticipate him coming back and being as good as ever.” Relegated to the role of a spectator while he continues to rehab his Achilles’ tendon, it’s been a good run for Wall the sports fan, who enjoyed watching the Mystics and Nationals bring a WNBA championship and World Series title to the District over the past month. “I think it’s time for us to get a championship,” Wall continued. “I’m not promising anything, but that’s my ultimate goal is to bring a championship there for the Wizards. The city has been on fire. You can’t [forget] the Caps that won it a year or two ago.”

