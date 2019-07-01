The Dallas Mavericks have agreed to a deal with Seth Curry, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The 28-year-old will earn $32 million across four years in his reunion with the ball club.

Curry had a career year for the Mavs back in 2016-17 but missed the entire 2017-18 campaign with an injury an eventually moved on to Oregon. In that lone season with Dallas, however, he averaged 12.8 points per game while shooting .427 from beyond the arc.

Curry ended up improving upon that mark, hitting .450 from three in 2018-19 with Portland.