Shaquille O’Neal: ‘My Work Ethic Speaks for Itself’

by August 29, 2019
295

Shaquille O’Neal, in response to former Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant‘s criticism of his dedication to the game of basketball, says his “work ethic speaks for itself.”

O’Neal adds that Bryant’s comments were an attempt to “stay relevant somehow.”

Kobe stresses that he has “no beef” with Shaq, and that it’s “all love” between the two legends who won three consecutive NBA titles together in Los Angeles.

Per ESPN:

"He'd be the greatest of all time, for sure," Bryant said. "He'd be the first to tell you that. This guy was a force like I have never seen. It was crazy. A guy at that size, generally guys at that size are a little timid and they don't want to be tall, they don't want to be big.

“He’d be the greatest of all time, for sure,” Bryant said. “He’d be the first to tell you that. This guy was a force like I have never seen. It was crazy. A guy at that size, generally guys at that size are a little timid and they don’t want to be tall, they don’t want to be big.

“Man, this dude was, he did not care. He was mean. He was nasty. He was competitive. He was vindictive. He was … yeah, I wish he was in the gym. I would have had f—ing 12 rings.”

When the video was posted by lakers24ever on Instagram, O’Neal chimed in twice.

“U woulda had twelve if you passed the ball more especially in the finals against the pistons #facts,” O’Neal commented.

