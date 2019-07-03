Sixers Agree To Contract With Point Guard Raul Neto

by July 03, 2019
Raul Neto of the Utah Jazz

The Philadelphia 76ers have come to terms on a one-year deal with recently waived point guard Raul Neto, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Neto was cut by the Jazz this week in order to clear space for Mike Conley in Utah.

The 27-year-old Neto played four seasons with the Jazz and will now step in to provide backcourt depth for the Philadelphia 76ers after their own backup point agreed to sign on in Indiana.

In 37 games for the Jazz, Neto averaged 5.3 points per game. His deal will be guaranteed and for the veteran’s minimum.

    
