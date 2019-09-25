Sixers’ Brett Brown: ‘We Have the Best Team I Have Had This Year’

by September 25, 2019
754

Sixers head coach Brett Brown believes he’ll be coaching the best NBA team he’s ever had this upcoming season.

Brown, though still in pain from Kawhi Leonard‘s series-ending shot in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semis last summer, is excited about Philadelphia’s future.

Brown says the Sixers have the right mix of bench play, veteran leadership and young superstars.

Per The Philadelphia Inquirer:

“I could see Joel [Embiid] just stalking him into the corner and the shot goes up and it hits almost under the rim,” Brown said, referring to the Sixers center. “And it kind of goes straight up. And it is like time for me stood still. It is like the moon in a pitch-black sky was sitting there. The horn goes off while it is sitting there.”

Brown and everybody else were frozen watching the shot.

“And then it goes in,” Brown said, before referring to Toronto coach Nick Nurse. “And on purpose I don’t blink, I just walk through, shake Nick’’s hand, … and see Joel upset and go straight in the locker room and immediately take my suit off and put my sweatpants on, and just [begin to] sort of think.”

Brown grew more excited when talking about this season’s team.

“We have had back-to-back 50-win teams, we have a 25-year-old All-Star [Embiid] and a 23-year-old All-Star [Ben Simmons],” he said. “We have the best team I have had this year. We have the deepest bench, we have veterans, we have men, we got pieces. [General manager] Elton Brand has done a hell of a job.”

