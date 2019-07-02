Sixers Ink Norvel Pelle To Two-Way Deal

by July 02, 2019
209
Norvel Pelle Horizontal

The Sixers have signed Norvel Pelle to a two-way deal, JD Shaw of Hoops Rumors reports. Pelle has previously played for the team’s G League affiliate and Summer League squad.

The 26-year-old big man was named to the G League All-Defensive team last season. Pelle averaged 2.9 blocks in 22.8 minutes per game for the Blue Coats.

Pelle was one of the top recruits in his high school class, though he was unable to play basketball at the collegiate level because of academic issues. In addition to his G League career, Pelle spent time overseas playing in Italy.

    
You Might Also Like
Anthony Tolliver Horizontal

Anthony Tolliver, Blazers Agree To Deal

44 mins ago
147

Wizards To Sign Isaiah Thomas

3 hours ago
647
kyle o'quinn knicks draft

Sixers Will Sign Kyle O’Quinn

3 hours ago
554

Kevon Looney To Re-Sign With The Warriors

6 hours ago
605
Tim Frazier of the Milwaukee Bucks

Tim Frazier Agrees To One-Year Deal With Pistons

7 hours ago
307
Jordan Bell of the Golden State Warriors

Timberwolves Agree To Deal With Jordan Bell

8 hours ago
4,416

TRENDING


Most Recent
Anthony Tolliver Horizontal

Anthony Tolliver, Blazers Agree To Deal

44 mins ago
147
Norvel Pelle Horizontal

Sixers Ink Norvel Pelle To Two-Way Deal

2 hours ago
209

Wizards To Sign Isaiah Thomas

3 hours ago
647
kyle o'quinn knicks draft

Sixers Will Sign Kyle O’Quinn

3 hours ago
554

Kevon Looney To Re-Sign With The Warriors

6 hours ago
605