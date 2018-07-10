Sixers Owner: LeBron ‘Strongly’ Considered Philly

Sixers owner Josh Harris believes LeBron James was “very strongly” considering Philadelphia during free agency.

Speaking to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk on Monday, Harris said the fact that LeBron’s agent Rich Paul took a meeting with the Sixers indicates that LeBron was “very serious” about Philadelphia.

“I think they considered us very strongly. I think he — I would be speculating on how he makes his decisions, and I don’t want to do that — but I think that they were really serious [about Philadelphia].

“The fact that they took the meeting with us was something that they didn’t view lightly, so I think that they were very serious about it.”