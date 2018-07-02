LeBron James Says Goodbye to Northeast Ohio

LeBron James left Northeast Ohio for the second time Sunday night, and says it will “always be home.”

LeBron thanks Northeast Ohio on his Instagram story pic.twitter.com/AFlgrp5HXa — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 2, 2018

The city of Akron thanked its favorite native son, and the Cleveland Cavaliers put out a classy message from team owner Dan Gilbert vowing to eventually retire James’ #23 jersey.

Akron knows that @KingJames is the greatest just as much for what he does on the court, as for what he does off it. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for all you did and continue to do for our great city. Always #JustAKidFromAkron pic.twitter.com/Nw7iFOggpf — City of Akron, Ohio (@AkronOhioMayor) July 2, 2018

"We look forward to the retirement of the famous #23 Cavs jersey one day down the line." – Cavs owner Dan Gilbert pic.twitter.com/JwEDOczmts — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) July 2, 2018

LeBron inked a four-year, $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Per Cleveland.com: