🚨 Sixers Trade Markelle Fultz to Magic 🚨

The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to trade Markelle Fultz to the Orlando Magic, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

In return, the Sixers will receive Jonathon Simmons, a top-20 protected 2019 first-round pick (from OKC) and a 2019 second-round pick (from Cleveland).

Diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome, Fultz hasn’t played since November 19.

Orlando is trading for Markelle Fultz, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019

The Magic are sending Jonathan Simmons, a first-round and a second-round pick to the Sixers, per sources. https://t.co/f724l2eSVS — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019

