🚨 Sixers Trade Markelle Fultz to Magic 🚨

by February 07, 2019
364
markelle fultz trade magic

The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to trade Markelle Fultz to the Orlando Magic, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

In return, the Sixers will receive Jonathon Simmons, a top-20 protected 2019 first-round pick (from OKC) and a 2019 second-round pick (from Cleveland).

Diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome, Fultz hasn’t played since November 19.

RELATED:
2019 NBA Trade Deadline Tracker 🚨

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

2019 NBA Trade Deadline Tracker 🚨

1 day ago
19,238
NBA

Report: Clippers Agree to Trade Tobias Harris to Sixers

2 days ago
4,262
NBA

Report: Mo Bamba Will Miss Significant Time with a Stress Fracture in Left Leg

2 days ago
337
NBA

Report: Lakers, Knicks Preparing Trade Packages for Anthony Davis

1 week ago
11,198
NBA

Joel Embiid: Russell Westbrook ‘Always in His Feelings’

2 weeks ago
5,327
warriors post up
The Post Up

Post Up: Warriors Have Red-Hot Shooting Night vs Nuggets 🔥

3 weeks ago
1,928

TRENDING


Most Recent
markelle fultz trade magic

🚨 Sixers Trade Markelle Fultz to Magic 🚨

1 hour ago
364
marc gasol raptors trade

Grizzlies Trade Marc Gasol To Raptors 🇨🇦

3 hours ago
1,190

Report: Anthony Davis Has the Knicks and Lakers on ‘Equal Footing’

10 hours ago
5,100

‘I Don’t Trust None of Y’All’: Kevin Durant Vents at Media About Free Agency...

10 hours ago
4,952

LeBron James Sounds Off on Harrison Barnes Mid-Game Trade

10 hours ago
11,618