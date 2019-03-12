‘Some Frustration’: Serge Ibaka and Marquese Chriss Brawl in Cleveland

With the third quarter winding down Monday night in Cleveland, Serge Ibaka chased after Marquese Chriss, and the two started throwing haymakers.

Ibaka reacted to something Chriss said after knocking him down, and the two big fellas will likely be suspended by the NBA.

Serge Ibaka left the visiting locker room in Cleveland before speaking with reporters. Through a spokesman, he confirmed he was reacting to something Chriss said to him while he was lying on his back — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) March 12, 2019

When the dust settled, the Cavs handed the visiting Toronto Raptos an embarrassing 126-101 loss.

Cavs writers: "Just another night for the Raptors in Cleveland." Here's my report with post-fight quotes, Raptors playing down to competition talk, injury updates etc. More coming tomorrow from a good chat with Marc Gasol: https://t.co/VGEipF4IRg pic.twitter.com/1Sk5ko7Iv0 — Ryan Wolstat (@WolstatSun) March 12, 2019

Per The Toronto Sun: