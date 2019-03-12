‘Some Frustration’: Serge Ibaka and Marquese Chriss Brawl in Cleveland

With the third quarter winding down Monday night in Cleveland, Serge Ibaka chased after Marquese Chriss, and the two started throwing haymakers.
Ibaka reacted to something Chriss said after knocking him down, and the two big fellas will likely be suspended by the NBA.
When the dust settled, the Cavs handed the visiting Toronto Raptos an embarrassing 126-101 loss.
Per The Toronto Sun:
“I just saw some stuff building up. Some frustration,” Danny Green told the Toronto Sun.
“Not just with him but throughout the game with a lot of guys. Some things not going our way. And I saw them get tangled up earlier in the game and I guess it kind of escalated. An altercation happened very fast.”
Marc Gasol, who has played with Ibaka for Spain and will see more minutes should Ibaka get suspended, said these things will occur from time to time.
“It’s an emotional game. Sometimes things happen,” Gasol said. “Contact sports and you say the wrong things, emotions builds up and sometimes it explodes.”