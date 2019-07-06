Spurs Agree To Two-Year Deal With Forward Marcus Morris

by July 06, 2019
1,153
Marcus Morris of the Boston Celtics

The San Antonio Spurs have agreed to a two-year deal with Marcus Morris worth $20 million, Shams Charania of The Athletic tweets. Morris will bolster San Antonio’s young lineup with grit and experience most recently on display with the Boston Celtics.

Morris has blossomed into a coveted role player over the course of the past half decade with the C’s and Detroit Pistons. In 2018-19, he averaged 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Morris seems to be getting the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports tweets, which is what allowed the Spurs to trade Davis Bertans and still maintain room for DeMarre Carroll.

    
You Might Also Like
Alex Caruso of the Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers Agree To Deal With Alex Caruso

42 mins ago
2,253
Davis Bertans of the San Antonio Spurs

Wizards To Acquire Davis Bertans In Trade With Spurs

2 hours ago
1,763
Ivica Zubac of the Los Angeles Clippers

Clippers Agree To Re-Sign Ivica Zubac

4 hours ago
409
rajon rondo hand surgery

The Lakers Have Agreed To A Two-Year Deal With Rajon Rondo

5 hours ago
5,581

Lakers, DeMarcus Cousins Agree To One-Year Deal

5 hours ago
10,887

Russell Westbrook Discussing Future With Thunder, Including Potential Trade

5 hours ago
3,135

TRENDING


Most Recent
Alex Caruso of the Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers Agree To Deal With Alex Caruso

42 mins ago
2,253
Davis Bertans of the San Antonio Spurs

Wizards To Acquire Davis Bertans In Trade With Spurs

2 hours ago
1,763
Marcus Morris of the Boston Celtics

Spurs Agree To Two-Year Deal With Forward Marcus Morris

2 hours ago
1,153
Ivica Zubac of the Los Angeles Clippers

Clippers Agree To Re-Sign Ivica Zubac

4 hours ago
409
rajon rondo hand surgery

The Lakers Have Agreed To A Two-Year Deal With Rajon Rondo

5 hours ago
5,581

Lakers, DeMarcus Cousins Agree To One-Year Deal

5 hours ago
10,887