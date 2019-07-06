Spurs Agree To Two-Year Deal With Forward Marcus Morris

The San Antonio Spurs have agreed to a two-year deal with Marcus Morris worth $20 million, Shams Charania of The Athletic tweets. Morris will bolster San Antonio’s young lineup with grit and experience most recently on display with the Boston Celtics.

Morris has blossomed into a coveted role player over the course of the past half decade with the C’s and Detroit Pistons. In 2018-19, he averaged 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Morris seems to be getting the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports tweets, which is what allowed the Spurs to trade Davis Bertans and still maintain room for DeMarre Carroll.