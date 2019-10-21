Spurs, Dejounte Murray Agree to Four-Year Extension

by October 21, 2019
922
Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs

MOST RECENT

The San Antonio Spurs have agreed to sign Dejounte Murray to a four-year, $64 million rookie scale contract extension, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old guard missed the entire 2018-19 campaign with an ACL injury but was fully cleared to play earlier this month. Murray averaged 9.2 points and 3.6 assists per game for the Spurs in the 2019-20 preseason.

Prior to the knee injury that ended his 2018-19 campaign before it officially began, Murray had shown promise as a long-term building block for the Spurs franchise.

He averaged 8.1 points per game in just 21.5 minutes per game of action in 2017-18 while showcasing an impressive ability haul down rebounds as a guard.

     
You Might Also Like

LeBron James: ‘I thought We Had a Chance’ at Signing Kawhi Leonard

3 hours ago
380

Pelicans: Zion Williamson’ Knee Injury Unrelated to Weight

4 hours ago
307

Steve Kerr: Klay Thompson ‘Unlikely’ to Play This Season

4 hours ago
153

Michael Jordan: Stephen Curry ‘Not a Hall of Famer Yet’

6 hours ago
395

TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’ Celebrates 30th Anniversary

11 hours ago
806

Kobe Bryant: Kawhi Leonard Wanted Challenge of Winning Without LeBron James

22 hours ago
11,412

TRENDING


Most Recent

LeBron James: ‘I thought We Had a Chance’ at Signing Kawhi Leonard

3 hours ago
380

Pelicans: Zion Williamson’ Knee Injury Unrelated to Weight

4 hours ago
307

Steve Kerr: Klay Thompson ‘Unlikely’ to Play This Season

4 hours ago
153

Michael Jordan: Stephen Curry ‘Not a Hall of Famer Yet’

6 hours ago
395

TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’ Celebrates 30th Anniversary

11 hours ago
806

Kobe Bryant: Kawhi Leonard Wanted Challenge of Winning Without LeBron James

22 hours ago
11,412