Spurs Promote Assistant Coach Becky Hammon to Front of Bench

by June 27, 2018
269

San Antonio has promoted assistant coach Becky Hammon to fill James Borrego’s seat at the front of the bench, the team announced on Wednesday:

As the press release notes, Borrego was recently hired to be the new head coach of the Hornets.

Hammon, a former WNBA star, has been an assistant with the Spurs since 2014. She led the organization’s summer league squad to a championship in 2015.

