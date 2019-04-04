Stephen Curry Fixed His Vision This Season By Wearing Contacts

by April 04, 2019
22

Here’s a frightening thought: the greatest shooter in NBA history can now, finally, see the rim clearly.

Stephen Curry, mired in a post All-Star break shooting slump, tried out some contact lenses and fixed his blurry vision.

The 31-year-old says he had simply gotten “used to squinting.”

Per The Athletic:

“I started wearing contacts,” Curry said late Tuesday, pulling his white “Ten in the Town” hat down on his head, creating an awning for his beaming eyes. “No, I’m serious.”

For all of his career, his life even, Curry has had issues with his eyes. He said he has a condition called Keratoconus, known in the ophthalmology field as KC. Technically, it’s an eye disease in which the cornea, normally a circle, progressively thins and takes on a cone shape. This distortion has given Curry what is known as an astigmatism, which is a type of error in the way the light bends when entering the eye. It doesn’t distribute the light equally to the retina and leads to blurred or distorted vision. It’s a genetic condition Curry was probably born with, though scientists don’t know how it is acquired.

“It’s exactly that,” Curry said when asked if he feels like he has new eyes. “It’s like the whole world has opened up.”

He became the greatest shooter ever despite an impediment. Why didn’t he get the contacts sooner?

“I had gotten so used to squinting for so long,” he said. “It was just normal.”

