Stephen Curry: Game 1 Loss to Raptors ‘Not the End of the World’

Stephen Curry and the Warriors were stunned Thursday night by Toronto in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Curry, however, says the 118-109 loss is “not the end of the world.”

Pascal Siakam led the way for the Raptors with a team-high 32 points and 8 rebounds.

Game 2 is Sunday night, and Klay Thompson said Golden State will “respond like the champions we are.”

Per The AP:

“Their defense was great and it wasn’t our best night,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “But we just got outplayed, so, simple as that. Move on to the next one.” The Warriors shot 44 percent, turned the ball over 17 times and fell to the Toronto Raptors 118-109 in the series opener. The loss ended a run of 12 straight Game 1 wins for Golden State, going back to the opener of the 2015 Western Conference finals — as well as a run of five consecutive wins in Game 1 of an NBA Finals, going back to 1975. “The bad is we’re down 0-1,” Curry said. “But it’s not the end of the world. … Our confidence remains the same. Block out all the noise about how it’s our first this and that, kind of the doubt around our team. Come out and play hard, get Game 2 and take it from there. I say it a lot, but I like the vibe we had in the locker room.” Golden State’s two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP in Kevin Durant isn’t expected back for Game 2, either. “I know we’ll respond like the champions we are,” Thompson said.

