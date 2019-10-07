Stephen Curry: ‘Hopefully I Can Play for Like Another Six Years’

Stephen Curry hopes to hoop “for like another six years.”

Curry, 31, speaking at a tech conference in San Francisco last week, told the audience he is already planning for his post-basketball life.

"Hopefully I can play for like another six years." As a panelist at #TCDisrupt2019 Wednesday night, Steph Curry talked about investing and life after basketball 💰👀 https://t.co/sXQbJBEeK5 pic.twitter.com/QHbPNX1SG7

Steph says the League represents “a very short period” of his life.

Per NBC Sports Bay Area:

“First, it’s about opportunity,” the three-time NBA champion said. “Having been here for 10 years, you start to meet people and kind of get into the scene a little bit. And understand how I can bring my personality and my team along and really learn how I want to go about it.

“It’s just exciting to be able to meet amazing founders that are purpose-driven and have similar mindsets and missions that we do, and align with them and go on that journey.

“Being in the NBA, this is a very short period of my life — from 21 so hopefully I can play for like another six years. And then you think about what you want to do the rest of your life. And we’re hopefully setting up the groundwork and the framework for success in this space and doing it our way.

“Really enjoying the ride and I’ve been fortunate to have a great team behind me that’s on this journey with me.”