Stephen Curry: ‘How Did We Lose That Game?’

Stephen Curry was dumbfounded after the Warriors blew a 31-point lead en route to a 135-131 Game 2 loss in their first-round playoff series against the LA Clippers.

“How did we lose that game?” Curry asked, rhetorically, as he sat at his locker.

These underwhelming performances were supposed to be done now that the playoffs our here. And, yet, here they are. Another embarrassing joke defeat.



Maybe this is just who they are now.https://t.co/YXGYOw5ANP pic.twitter.com/hDfjXArFvg — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) April 16, 2019

Steph says “the wheels fell off” for Golden State, but he remains confident they’ll bounce back.

Per The Athletic:

Stephen Curry swiped the cutter down the inside of each ankle, freeing his feet from the bondage of tape. Still in his uniform, two pair of shoes lined neatly in front of him, he took a moment to let the bewilderment wash over him. He smashed the tape into a ball with his hands, then just held it for a second, each of his elbows rested on a knee. He slouched over in the chair at his locker, staring at nothing. “How did we lose that game?” he asked. Monday, the regular season apathy leaked into the postseason. The seepage ruined their Game 2, an epic collapse that resulted in a 135-131 loss and the series being tied 1-1 heading to Los Angeles. “If I had the answer for it, a night like tonight wouldn’t happen,” Curry said. “This game is tough. It’s hard to win playoff games no matter what the matchup is, no matter what the history is, the regular season, team versus team. It’s tough. For six and a half quarters we played amazing. Had a 31-point lead. The wheels fell off. I know we can get it back. We obviously have shown that level of basketball is there for us. We’ve got to put together 48 minutes of it, just a collective energy, positivity around everything we do. Again, locker room was down, as it should be, because every game matters to us. We’ve just got to bounce back.”

